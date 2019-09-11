News

Valley Wide Employment Expo in Indio starts Thursday at 9 a.m.

Looking for a job? You have a chance to find one at the Valley Wide Employment Expo which starts Thursday morning in Indio.

The job expo will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Casino Special Events Center at 84245 Indio Springs Parkway.

Admission and parking will be free. There will also be a shuttle service at the Sunbus 111 Transfer Center in Indio.

Over 80 employers will be present, including our parent company Gulf California Broadcasting Company. Click here for a list of employers who will be participating.

Registration is not required, however, it is recommended. Click here to visit the registration page.

