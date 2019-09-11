Valley Wide Employment Expo in Indio starts Thursday at 9 a.m.
Looking for a job? You have a chance to find one at the Valley Wide Employment Expo which starts Thursday morning in Indio.
The job expo will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Casino Special Events Center at 84245 Indio Springs Parkway.
Admission and parking will be free. There will also be a shuttle service at the Sunbus 111 Transfer Center in Indio.
Over 80 employers will be present, including our parent company Gulf California Broadcasting Company. Click here for a list of employers who will be participating.
Registration is not required, however, it is recommended. Click here to visit the registration page.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15