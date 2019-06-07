Valley West Nile presence 'unprecedented', spraying planned

Unprecedented West Nile activity in Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Vector control workers are planning additional spray applications in the Coachella Valley today in response to West Nile Virus showing up in mosquitoes at "unprecedented'' levels.



Since May 30, 20 mosquito samples in the valley have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive West Nile samples to 57, according to the Coachella Valley Vector Control District.



The district began "ultra-low volume applications'' of pesticide spray by air Wednesday night in an area north of the Salton Sea. The Vector Control District also planned to spray most of the community of Mecca and some nearby farms beginning Thursday.



Officials are now planning to spray two or three additional areas in Palm Springs and Indio.



There have been no reported human cases of West Nile this year, but the higher-than-usual number of positive virus samples was still cause for concern, the Vector Control District said.



"We have never had this much virus activity at this point in the year and in so many locations throughout the valley,'' Coachella Valley Vector Control District Laboratory Manager Jennifer Henke said. "That's why it is so important for everyone to remain vigilant and prevent being bitten by mosquitoes. We don't want anyone to get sick.''



Applications were conducted in Thermal, Coachella and Palm Springs last week.



The applications north of the Salton Sea that began Wednesday were to continue between 8 p.m. and midnight -- though they could last until 8 a.m. -- on Friday in an area within 70th Avenue, Garfield Street, Johnson Street, and the Salton Sea shoreline.



Officials also began spray applications in Mecca on Thursday that were expected to continue between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, although those applications could take place anytime between 8 p.m. the day prior and 8 a.m. The area to be sprayed is within 62nd Avenue, Johnson Street, 66th Avenue, and Lincoln Street, excluding some organic farms.



The additional applications in Palm Springs were scheduled between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in two separate areas -- one in an area bounded by Mesquite Avenue, Gene Autry Trail, East Palm Canyon Drive and Cerritos Drive; and the other within Sunny Dunes Road, Vella Road, just south of Mesquite Avenue and El Placer Road.



The Indio applications were scheduled for the same time in an area within Terra Lago Parkway, Harrison Street, Avenue 44, Aztec Street and Golf Center Parkway, as well as an area north of Avenue 42 between Goodrich Street and Amberley Street, excluding agricultural areas and water bodies.



Officials said although mosquito control pesticides pose low risks, the district recommends anyone who wants to avoid exposure to the pesticide to stay inside or away from the area being sprayed during the application and for 30 minutes after it.



The Vector Control District said anyone seeking additional information during the applications can call 760-541-2057, or 760-342-8287 during regular office hours between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

