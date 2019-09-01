Valley visitors celebrate Labor Day weekend

83119 LABOR DAY WEEKEND

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - It's Labor Day weekend and downtown Palm Springs is filled with valley visitors for the weekend.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with hotels and businesses to see how people chose to celebrate the holiday.

“It was great at the pool it’s been very nice...it was cool up there they have misters so that helped,” said Jenni Weisbaum, visiting Palm Springs and staying at the Rowan.

Many enjoyed pool parties at local hotels such as the Hilton Palm Springs and Hotel Zoso as well to beat the heat.

“You still need the umbrellas because otherwise it’s way too hot," said Adam Weisbaum, also visiting.

We’re told many hotels downtown are at capacity for the three day weekend: “Primarily the crowd is from our feeder markets which are Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Rierside and Ventura," said Aftab Dada, VP Managing Director, Hilton Palm Springs.

Despite the triple digit temperatures, people say the desert getaway is worth it. Some even returning for Labor Day weekend year after year. “It was amazing. It’s pretty hot but we got in there great music great DJ...it's a great getaway whether it’s an hour away or two it’s fine," said Gilbert Rodriguez, who has come to Palm Springs for five years in a row for Labor Day weekend.

“It was a long drive from Los Angeles. A little longer than normal...but we came here because we wanted to get away," said Valerie Ross.

Shops in downtown Palm Springs also enjoyed the boost in business during the usually slow month of August. “This weekend has actually been going quite well...it is hot, but everybody is doing sales," said Shane Hammond, co-owner La Akua shop, downtown Palm Springs.

Many stores are offering special deals, discounts and sales. “We’re actually doing 20-50% off everything off in our store," added Hammond.

Valerie Ross and her mother Helen Dee Ross say the essence of Palm Springs creates the ideal Labor Day destination: “I like freedom and the openness. The ambiance...it’s relaxed...I don’t feel rushed or pushed or whatever. And people can come from all ages."