Valley trans community reacts to Supreme Court upholding military ban

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - The Supreme Court is allowing President Trump's transgender military ban to go into effect.

The justices did not rule on the merits of the case, but will allow the ban to go forward while the lower courts work through it. It's a blow to the LGBTQ community, and trans people here in the valley are voicing concerns.

The policy blocks individuals who have been diagnosed with a condition known as gender dysphoria from serving, with limited exceptions. It was first announced by President Trump in July 2017 on Twitter.

News Channel 3 reporter Jake Ingrassia spoke to trans activist Thomi Clinton, who is the CEO of the Transgender Community Coalition in Cathedral City.

" Stating that it doesnt matter the quality of your work, the honor to your country, it matters what you are, is not the world we should be living in," Clinton said.

" It’s already a proven fact that they’re effective soldiers. But the only thing that they’re targeting is that they’re trans. Not that they’re unqualified, but because thye’re trans. And that is no different than targeting someone because of the color of their skin," she said.

We have also spoken with now-trans woman Anne Blakeley, who formerly served in the Air Force for more than 20 years, and trans Palm Springs councilwoman Lisa Middleton.

The full report will air on News Channel 3 tonight at 6 p.m.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.