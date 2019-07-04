Valley's first overnight cooling center opens in Palm Springs, two more to open Monday

Valley's first overnight cooling center

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The valley's first overnight cooling center opened its doors Friday night at the Demuth Community Center in Palm Springs.

Dozens of cots were set up for those without homes or air conditioning to sleep on – offering relief and a safe and cool place to sleep to those who needed it.

"It's a really huge blessing to be able to get out of the heat," said Cherie Gray, who is homeless. She said being without somewhere to sleep in the desert isn't easy. "Hot and not very happy... Pretty much impossible to sleep no matter how tired you are."

Those who came were given snacks and water. "Everybody's welcome here," said Greg Rodriguez, advisor to county supervisor Manuel Perez.

The center is paid for by a county grant through Homeless Emergency Aid Program, along with donations through the Desert Healthcare District Foundation, whose board of directors agreed to match up to $50,000 for any private donations received.

The Palm Springs location at Demuth Community Center is only temporary, however. It's expected to move to the old Palm Springs boxing club buildong on El Cielo Rd., which is currently under renovation. But that work could be completed in just a matter of days.

And organizers said the center is doing more than just cool – it could even save lives.

"People don't realize that even though it seems to cool down at night, there are actually deaths at night for homeless people," Rodriguez said.

Attendees said they're grateful to the city and county for providing the service.

"If it wasn't for places like this, I don't think I can make it out here in the desert," Gray said.

Two other overnight cooling centers open Monday in Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Hot Springs: Word of Life Fellowship Center, 66-290 Estrella , Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Estrella Cathedral City: Community Presbyterian Church, 38-088 Chuperosa Lane, Cathedral City, CA 92234

All three are open from 7 p.m. till 7 a.m., thru Sept. 30.