Valley restaurants band together for Dining Out for Life

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Restaurants across the Coachella Valley are doing their part in the fight against HIV and AIDS as part of the annual Dining Out for Life event.

It’s a packed house at Townie Bagels as workers handled the morning breakfast rush with customers wearing stickers supporting a good cause.

“Giving back into the community. They help the community al the way, so I like to help them,” Sheri Falcon, who lives in Palm Springs, said.

The bagel shop is one of more than 80 businesses across the valley taking part in this year’s Dining Out for Life. The money is raised goes towards the Desert AIDS Project. Last year, over $280,000 dollars was raised to help those fighting the disease ranking second of all cities participating in North America.

“Desert AIDS Project supports over 6,000 clients with health care, behavioral health services, drugs, job placement,” Steve Kaufer, Desert AIDS Project Board Chair, said.

Whether people are getting an entree or getting some bagels for breakfast, restaurants and cafes are contributing anywhere from 33 percent to more than 100 percent in some instances.

At Townie Bagels, it’s 110%...and at Lulu’s California Bistro, it’s 50%. One group of locals made it a priority to grab breakfast and do their part to help wore their dining for life stickers proudly.

“Let people know that we participate, all of us. Proud to do so,” Richard Margrave, who lives in Palm Springs, said.

It’s the restaurant of late owner Barbara Keller who was a significant supporter of the Desert AIDS Project and Dining Out for Life. The organization estimates she helped raise around $10 million.

“Barbara always led from her heart and she’d be smiling to see some many people coming out today,” David Brinkman, CEO of Desert AIDS Project, said.

Locals say they’re making a call to action in the fight against AIDS.

“It would be great if people used this day to show their help for the DAP. If that’s the only opportunity they have to do so,” Margrave said.