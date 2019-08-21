Valley post office mailbox broken into; checks stolen and cashed

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - A desert man has contacted News Channel 3, to share his story after some bills he mailed, using a valley post office mailbox, were stolen from the mailbox.

The mailbox burglary happened in late July,

He says one of his checks was "washed" and cashed at a local bank.

The amount on the altered check was for more than $1,000.

He tells us he is aware of other victims who had checks stolen as well.

We'll ask USPS officials and police about the case, and let you know what they have to say about the crime.