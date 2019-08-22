Valley odor advisory to be lifted Thursday night

MECCA, Calif.- - An odor advisory that was issued for the Coachella Valley earlier this week due to elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide wafting up from the Salton Sea -- creating a smell similar to rotten eggs -- is set to expire this evening.



The South Coast Air Quality Management District first issued the advisory Sunday after detecting hydrogen sulfide concentrations at 239 parts per billion, exceeding the state standard of 30 parts per billion, in a sparsely populated area immediately downwind from the Salton Sea.

