Valley mosquitoes test positive for encephalitis

James Gathany/CDC

Mosquitoes in the eastern Coachella Valley tested positive for St. Louis Encephalitis (SLEV) virus this week, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Thursday.

Vector Control said the infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap in the Thermal-Oasis area. This is the first time SLEV has tested positive in the Coachella Valley this year.

There were also mosquito samples in the Thermal-Oasis area that tested positive for West Nile Virus. WNV was detected in 37 samples throughout the valley including Coachella, Indio, La Quinta, Mecca, Palm Desert, and Palm Springs. According to Vector Control, there have been 169 WNV positive samples in 2019, the most since 2003.

Vector Control officials want to remind residents that both WNV and SLEV are potentially serious illnesses. These diseases are by the bite of an infected mosquito.

"Most infected people will have no symptoms, others develop fever, headaches, and body aches; hospitalization is required in some cases, and in rare cases the disease is fatal. Preventing mosquito bites is the best defense against mosquito-borne illnesses," writes Tammy Gordon, public information officer for Vector Control.

Young children, people over the age of 50, and people with lowered immune systems are at greater risk of experiencing more severe symptoms when infected.

Vector Control provided tips to prevent mosquito bites:

Avoid going outside in the hours around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes that can transmit WNV and SLEV are most active.

Wear EPA registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing (as directed on the product label).

Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Tips to prevent mosquitoes around your home:

Inspect yards for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

Check your rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren't holding water and debris.

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes weekly.

Check and clean any new potted plant containers that you bring home because they may have eggs. Some mosquito eggs can remain viable in dry areas for months.

Vector Control will carry out larval and adult mosquito control to help reduce the number of mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus. In addition to the truck-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) operations already announced, ULV applications are planned at the following locations and times:

Palm Springs

Route 1: The application area is within Mesquite Avenue, Gene Autry Trail, East Palm Canyon Drive, and Cerritos Drive.

Route 2: The application area is within Sunny Dunes Road, Vella Road, just south of Mesquite Avenue, and El Placer Road.

These are planned on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, June 22-24, 2019. Applications are planned between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting, but could take place anytime between 8:00 p.m. (the evening prior) and 8:00 a.m.

East Valley (By helicopter):