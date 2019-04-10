Valley hotels prep for Coachella crowds

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - While the main event is in Indio, hotels around the valley are prepping for Coachella Festival visitors with pool parties, brand partnerships, and live entertainment.

"I could probably comfortably say this is going to be one of the bigger Coachella parties that Palm Springs is going to see," said Nina Quincy, managing director at Arrive Hotel.

Arrive is planning for their main event on Saturday, Desert Jam. Quincy said she expects sponsor giveaways and a few surprises for those who attend. Lucky Brand, Rolling Stone, Jack Daniels, Heineken, and more are all expected to have a presence by the pool.

Live music is also expected, including a performance by the band X Ambassadors.

Desert Jam is from 12 pm - 6 pm on Saturday, April 13. You can call Arrive Hotel to find out how to get on the list at (760) 507-1650.

The Saguaro Palm Springs is showing off new additions, like their private poolside cabanas and the new El Jefe deck. DJ's from around the world will be performing by the pool over both weekends of Coachella Festival. Make sure you pick up a festival survival pack, stocked with Saguaro necessities.

All events at The Saguaro are 21+. If you arrive before 1 pm Friday-Sunday, admission will be free.

For a full list of Coachella programming at The Saguaro Palm Springs, visit the website .

Just down the street at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club, take a selfie in front of the new mural, "Desert Void," by Chazwick "Chaz" Bear. Also enjoy unique musical activations, like a record cart, music made by plants from Moorten's Botanical Garden, and underwater harp transmissions.