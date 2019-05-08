Valley hotels and other businesses get help attracting summer time visitors
Greater Palm Springs CVB launches summer campaign
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - The Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched a marketing campaign aimed at attraoting more summer time visitors to the Coachella Valley.
The effort coincides with the month of May, which is "California Tourism Month", along with "National Travel and Tourism Week".
Check out the full story tonight, including the latest numbers on the economic impact of tourism throughout Riverside County.
