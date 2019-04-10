Valley dispensaries targeting festival-goers

Cannabis businesses targeting Coachella

Local marijuana businesses are hoping to cash in on the big crowds coming down to the valley this weekend for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

If you are driving westbound on Interstate 10, you might see some advertisements from local pot shops targeting festival-goers. Many of them have special deals and offers for the season, like "The Leaf" in Palm Desert. "The Leaf" launched a delivery service a couple of weeks ago and is planning an event for 4/20 on Weekend 2 of the festival.

"We're gonna have live music, food, street tacos," said Paul Cotterell, general manager, "The Leaf."

"Libra" in Palm Desert is offering special perks to festival-goers who show their wristbands.

"If you have a wristband we're giving away a lot of cool swag like what we got here, we got a fanny pack we got a custom Coachella t-shirt," said Robert Fierro, operator of "Libra."

Swag pack given out by Libra

"Libra" is also hoping to attract festival-goers with bandanas photobooths, music, and tacos.

While a lot of the awesome swag offered at cannabis shops is allowed on festival grounds, according to Goldenvoice policy, the actual weed product is not.

While idea of allowing festival-goers to smoke in the venue has been discussed elsewhere, Goldenvoice has not applied for that permit and still has a strict no drug policy. That policy includes all forms of marijuana, even medical.

"Medical uses can't be done in public no matter where you're at. Obviously in a public setting...even though it's a private venue, it's not permitted," said Benjamin Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department.

Guitron says the department will be working with Goldenvoice to ensure the policy is enforced.

"Make some good choices. Obviously, if we see something that clearly affects the public's health and safety it's going to be addressed from law enforcement," Guitron said.

The first festival in Southern California to allow cannabis consumption and sale on site is actually going to take place this weekend, just not here in the Coachella Valley. "The High Times Dope Cup" festival will take place in the city of Adelanto.

Stay with News Channel 3 for festival coverage.