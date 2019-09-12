News Channel 3 helps "heartbroken" Dallas Cowboys fans get their money back

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - Randall Wells, a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys looked over all his Cowboys gear, and talked about why he loves the NFL team some call "Amercia's team".

"When we play, we play hard," said Wells.

Randall and his wife Lucy, and another couple, were all decked out, waiting outside Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, for a pre-season game August 10th, when they discovered an email link from Ticketmaster sent to Lucy's phone, failed to provide access to the tickets.

"I was really, really, really disappointed, really, really upset, hurt, and let down," said Wells when talking about the experience.

The mechanic says his wife purchased the four game tickets on Groupon and used Paypal to pay a private, third-party seller $179.17.

Wells says Ticketmaster told the couple that the person selling the tickets, also offered the same tickets for sale on another site, where they were purchased before the Wells completed their transaction.

"We've just been fighting and fighting and fighting with the two companies to get our money back," said Wells.

After getting nothing but denials in his efforts to get a refund, Wells contacted News Channel 3 asking for help.

On Randall's behalf, we contacted Groupon, Paypal and Ticketmaster, looking for answers and resolution.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, Lucy received an email from Paypal informing her that she will receive a credit of $179.17.

"People should not have to go through this to get their money back," said Wells.

A representative for paypal says the matter was quote "positively resolved".

Groupon has not responded to our request for comment.

Ticketmaster encourages consumers to purchase tickets only from "official sources".

