Valley churches celebrate Easter and respond to Sri Lanka attacks

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Local churches hosted services and events throughout the valley on Easter Sunday.

From the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, where a sunrise service was held, to several churches on the valley floor, hundreds gathered to celebrate together.

Record breaking attendance was reported at Southwest Community Church in Indian Wells. More than 700 volunteers helped with services.

“We have a lot of people that are coming to the campus for the first time possibly so this is a time for us to welcome them," said Kim Harrell, pastor, Southwest Church.

Southwest offered services in English and Spanish in addition to Easter activities for families.

Sacred Heart in Palm Desert was also lso filled to capacity. Easter mass was offered in English, Spanish and Latin.

Those celebrating the holiday, also took time to honor those who were killed in Sunday’s horrific bombings in Sri Lanka, leaving more than 200 dead.

“We prayed during all of our services today for the people in Sri Lanka. And I think we have a clear obligation and duty to do that. To let them know that the sun is going to come up tomorrow, and we have a responsibility to help them," said Monsignor Howard Lincoln, Sacred Heart Palm Desert.