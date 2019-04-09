Execution eligibility trial enters second day for alleged cop-killer

Second day of hearings for man accused of killing PSPD officers

INDIO, Calif.- - A trial to determine whether an accused cop killer charged with the slayings of two Palm Springs police officers is mentally fit to be executed entered its second day Wednesday.



John Hernandez Felix, 28, is accused of gunning down veteran training Officer Jose Gilbert Vega, 63, and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, on Oct. 8, 2016, after they responded to a family disturbance call at his home. Testimony at a hearing last year indicated the 911 call that preceded the gunfire was sparked by a fight between Felix and his sister over a remote control device.



Felix is charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, with special circumstance allegations of killing police officers and committing multiple murders which make him eligible for capital punishment if he's found guilty.



Trial proceedings have been delayed twice over Felix's mental fitness.



The latest hearing -- called at Atkins hearing -- is being held to determine whether a defendant is considered too intellectually incapacitated to be executed. The 2002 Atkins v. Virginia case led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that it is cruel and unusual punishment to execute a defendant with intellectual disabilities.

Jake Ingrassia is in Indio with up-to-the-minute tweets from court - follow the live updates below:

Court proceedings are ongoing for a bit longer in the afternoon - I'm headed outside the courtroom to prepare my report for our 5pm @KESQ show. Hope you'll tune in for our full coverage of day two in the trial. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Defense atty direct questioning of Dr. Gilewski continues -- painting a picture of Felix that depicts him as, in some ways, intellectually disabled. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Dr. Gilewski says he did not observe Felix trying to understate his abilities in any of his tests. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Court back in session -- the defense has called their second witness: Dr. Michael Gilewski, a licensed neuropsychologist. He evaluated Felix in jail this August for 1.5 hours conducting a clinical interview and neuropsychological tests. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Court breaks for lunch. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Dr. Chalgujian is excused from the stand, subject to recall.

Dispute between the two sides as the defense requests to allow their expert witnesses to hear other expert witnesses' testimony. Prosecutors object saying it isn't fair to allow witnesses to hear cross-examination. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

He redirects to testimony about Felix's adaptive functioning, then declares no further questioning.

Paradise re-crosses, asking ab Dr. Chalgujian's previous testimony in an earlier trial for Felix in which she acknowledges that he had enough skills to navigate daily life skills. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Defense attorney John Dolan is questioning Dr. Chalgujian again. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Felix has been in court both yesterday and today. He sits at the defense table, in between his two attorneys. He's wearing a dark suit. Sitting with his head hung almost the entire time. Doesn't look around or speak, except to occasionally shake his head no at something said. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

No further questions from Ms. Paradise toward Ms. Chalgujian. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

The document has to do with mental retardation and the death penalty–defense atty John Dolan objects again saying, this document is from 2016...we don't say "mentally retarded" any more, referring to the term's political correctness. Paradise says we do and he rescinds objection. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

A moment of levity: defense objects to a line of questioning Paradise plans to pursue because he doesn't have the appropriate document to follow along.

"I will share," Paradise says, drawing laughs from the audience, which is mostly family/friends of Officer Jose "Gil" Vega. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Paradise's line of questioning makes the case that Felix feigned having auditory or visual hallucinations based in mental illness early on in jail. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Paradise and Dr. Chalgujian agree he has lied about what his tattoos mean and his affiliation with gang membership.

Felix is currently engaging in gang activity inside the jail, Paradise says, and Chalgujian agree.

Dr. Chalgujian says he lied to her about his gang affiliation. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Paradise makes the case that Felix has a history of being dishonest. He claimed he never shot a gun, but he had a prior police incident with a gun, she says. Depending on who he's talking to, he gives different accounts of how much he does methamphetamine, she says. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Significantly below-average intellectual capability is not the same thing as mental retardation, Dr. Chalgujian says.

Felix falls significantly below average, but not mentally retarded, she says. 100 is average, Felix scored 78, and and below 70 is mentally retardation. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Felix worked odd jobs to make some extra money, spending some of it on drugs, Paradise points out, but also putting it toward buying groceries for his family. He is able to work, she says. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Paradise presents Felix's good, functioning, adaptive daily living skills during school: takes good care of his hygiene, wants to dress presentably, cooks for himself and family, he helps with house chores, can drive, and has access to public transportation when he needs it. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Ms. Paradise says a school report says he has many friends, likes to read in class, reads Huckleberry Finn to his classmates, comprehends his classwork with minimal help. He graduated high school, passing his math exam, and just barely missed passing his language arts exam. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Court back in session. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Court is in recess for the morning break. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

This is important because it disproves the defense's notion that Felix had "traumatic amnesia" during the period several hours long in which he shot the officers, prior to arrest. It raises the question, if that may not be true, is he feigning intellectual disability? — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Michelle Paradise brings up this statement, asking Dr. Chalgujian if it implies that Felix remembers he just killed police officers, and indicating his self-reported memory loss is unreliable. Chalgujian agrees that it may indicate as such. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Walking from the house to the car, Felix said to his arresting officers, "you're lucky, you could be next." — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Nothing in neural testing indicated Felix had physical impairment or damage to his brain, Chalgujian says. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Assistant DA Michelle Paradise asks Dr. Chalgujian if she was suspicious of Felix's self-reporting when examining his ability to retrieve memories -- Chalgujian says yes. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Throughout her testimony, Dr. Chalgujian maintains that Felix has a "verbally-based significant impairment." — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, the defense's clinical psychologist, testifies that in letters written by Felix that she reviewed, the writing was communicative but "simplistic" and "primitive." In the cross-examination, Chalgujian says any average person would understand what he said. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Court is back in session. The defense’s first expert witness called to the stand yesterday afternoon, a clinical neuropsychologist, is being cross-examined by prosecutors.



Yesterday, she testified that Felix demonstrated signs of intellectual disability in some fields. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

#ICYMI: Felix is accused of shooting and killing two Palm Springs police officers in 2016.

The trial is to determine whether or not he is mentally fit for the death penalty, if found guilty. — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018

Back in court today for day two of John Hernandez Felix’s Atkins trial.https://t.co/Grq5Fs4D7b

Follow along with my live coverage: — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) October 10, 2018





Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, a defense witness who is a licensed psychologist and clinical neuropsychologist, testified Tuesday that she evaluated Felix in late 2016 and early 2017 with a number of tests examining his cognitive functioning. Though he displayed relatively normal functioning on visual tests, Chalgujian said Felix's verbal skills were poor, which could be considered consistent with having an intellectual disability in regard to language functioning.



She said Felix also scored poorly in regard to attention, concentration and memory, all of which pointed toward him suffering from some kind of intellectual disability.



``Memory and language are two very important functions as far as what makes us human beings,'' Chalgujian said. ``If you can't remember, you're in trouble. If you can't express yourself verbally, whether in spoken language or written language, you're in trouble. You are not going to adapt and function right.''



Testimony is expected last through the week, with a final ruling from Riverside County Superior Court Judge Anthony R. Villalobos expected by the end of the month. At least one more defense expert witness, as well as a prosecution expert witness, are expected to testify.



Felix previously underwent a mental health competency trial in late 2017 after his attorneys, John Dolan and Jacob Devane, sought to have him found mentally incompetent to stand trial. They argued Felix suffers from ``traumatic amnesia'' and has no memory of the shooting, preventing him from contributing to an adequate defense.



Chalgujian also testified at that proceeding, where she stated that Felix's ``sub-average intelligence'' and documented substance abuse could have contributed to poor memory, meaning he was ``at high risk'' of being incompetent and ``might not be able to assist'' his counsel.



Criminal proceedings were suspended for about six months before Villalobos ruled that the defendant was competent. Second day of hearings for man accused of killing PSPD officers





Felix is accused of opening fire on Vega, Zerebny and a third officer through the metal screen door of his home as they approached. He also allegedly fired on five of their colleagues, who were not struck by the gunfire.



District Attorney Mike Hestrin has alleged that Felix, who's accused of donning body armor and firing armor-piercing rounds from an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, specifically targeted police.



Vega and Zerebny were the first Palm Springs police officers to be killed in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 1962, when Officer Lyle Wayne Larrabee died during a vehicle pursuit. The only other death in the department was that of Officer Gale Gene Eldridge, who was fatally shot on Jan. 18, 1961, while investigating an armed robbery.



Vega had been with the department 35 years -- five years past his retirement eligibility -- and had planned to finish his career last December. He had eight children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Zerebny had been with the department for a year and a half and had just returned to duty from maternity leave after the birth of a daughter, Cora, four months before her death.

