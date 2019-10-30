United Methodist Church of Palm Springs hosts LGBTQ workshops through November

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - United Methodist Church of Palm Springs is hosting a series of workshops through November aiming to bring the community together through a better understanding of the LGBTQ community.

The series is called "The world, according to LGBTQ."

We spoke with the head pastor of the church, Jane Voigts who tells us why this series is important.

"As the LGBTQ part of our congregation talked with one another and talked with other folks in our congregation and talked with the community, one of the things that they discovered was that the knowledge of the LGBTQ history is lacking," Voigts said.

In order to help fix this, Pastor Voigts decided it was time to host a LGBTQ focused series at her church.

"Last week, we started with how LGBTQ people have been talked about and mis-talked about in Scripture and misinterpreted."

The public is welcome to attend these free workshops every Thursday at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Palm Springs located at 1555 E. Alejo, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

Other topics will include gender identity and pronouns, insight from a drag queen and the history of gay pride.

We spoke with one of the speakers, Alan Krug, who is doing a workshop titled, "Hidden in plain sight ... An Exploration of LGBTQ history."

"Those who forget history are condemned to relive it and that's what's happening today," Krug said.

All the speakers come from the United Methodist Church of Palm Springs congregation.

"Rather than saying gay people are bad, I think people need to look at the fact that they have made our lives so much better," he said.

"Every one of you in this room are wearing clothes probably designed by a gay man or woman. Think about it, all of the great designers are gay," he added.

The workshops are supposed to be a fun and informative way to bring people to a better understanding and love for one another.

"What Christ was trying to say, you know, He only gives us two commandments, Love your God with all your heart, soul and might and Love your neighbor as yourself," he said.

The series comes along with Palm Springs Pride this weekend. It will be celebrated on November 1-3.

"I hope that everybody goes to pride weekend and has a great time," Voigts said. "This is one of the most important ways that Palm Springs becomes community so let's all do it," she added.

The Palm Springs Pride parade and the festival is this weekend. The festival is Saturday, November 2 and the parade is on Sunday, November 3 beginning at 10 a.m. starting in Uptown at Tamarisk and Palm Canyon Drive.

This Friday, the United Methodist Church of Palm Springs is also hosting an Interfaith Pride Shabbat. This will be led by Rabbi David Lazar of Or Hamidbar, along with other interfaith clergy leaders of the Coachella Valley, November 1 at 6:30 p.m.