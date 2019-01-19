Under the Radar: Code Enforcement shuts down one illegal marijuana dispensary

Under the Radar: Code Enforcement shuts

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - "After the robbery, I said, oh I hope so, I hope so they can close the shop soon," said Tina Villaseñor. "Thanks God, thanks God. Start the year with good news."

For more than a year, Villaseñor has stressed out over the illegal pot dispensary steps away from her home in Thousand Palms.

"Especially Fridays, a lot a lot of traffic. Until midnight," says Villaseñor. We are were not able to go and sit down in front of my yard."

Hours after the closure of the Good Good dispensary across the street, dozens of cars still did donuts in front of her house, realizing the shop was closed, before stepping on the gas and driving away.

Thursday afternoon cell phone video captured Riverside County code enforcement officer accompanied by Sheriff's detectives serving a temporary restraining order against the Good Good dispensary on Datil Road.

The lock out was part of an effort underway by code enforcement and County Counsel since at least September that ramped up over the holidays.

"The lock out order was granted as part of the County's on-going litigation related to the illegal cannabis business that is operating without permits and licenses required by Riverside County and the State California" said Jeffrey Van Wagenen, spokesman for Riverside County's Executive Office.

KESQ reached out to Cooper Dietz, who is named in the county's court filings as the owner, and who is documented in paperwork as the parcel owner.

After saying he was out of town, he then denied knowledge of any pot operations and then hung up the phone.

Dietz is listed on Linkedin as a college student expected to graduate from Colorado State University in 2018, with job experience as a pizza delivery driver and valet.

A block away from Villaseñor's home, the Green Empire dispensary is still open for business. The county would not comment on that operation. A Riverside County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said "We do not divulge or confirm pending investigations, as that would hinder our ability to be effective in a successful case. Due to maintaining the integrity of any and all investigations, it is our goal to release information as soon as possible, without compromising any portion of the investigation."

Villaseñor is relieved at least one of the pot shops is shut down.

"I'm so happy because my house is going to be quiet for awhile."