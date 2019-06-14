Two teens killed after alleged DUI driver sparks High Desert crash

Courtesy: Julio Arana Jr.

Courtesy: Julio Arana Jr.

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif.- - A suspected DUI driver was arrested for sparking a Wednesday night Morongo Valley crash that ultimately took the lives of two teenagers.

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a collision occurred between two vehicles on State Route 62, one traveling eastbound, one traveling westbound. The eastbound driver was attempting to make a left turn into the Circle K located on the corner of HWY 62 and Rosella Drive when a collision occurred with the westbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle, a 2018 gray Toyota Prius, had three passengers and the driver, while the westbound vehicle, a 2018 white Ford Fiesta, was only occupied by the driver, 33-year-old Morongo Valley resident Nicole Packer.

Packer was reportedly traveling at a "high rate of speed" before the collision, according to CHP.

The driver of the Prius, 49-year-old Colin Campbell of Los Angeles, sustained major injuries, his front seat passenger, 49-year-old Gail Lerner of Los Angeles, sustained moderate injuries. The passengers in the back seat, aged 14 and 17, both sustained major injuries.

Packer also sustained major injuries in the crash.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, the 17-year-old girl died at 12:10 a.m Thursday morning, despite life-saving efforts. The 14-year-old boy was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to Loma Linda Children's Hospital where he died.

The driver of the Prius, his passenger, and Parker were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Packer was later arrested for driving under the influence causing injury, a felony.