Two shot in Palm Springs on Sunday, police seek suspect

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A suspect wanted in connection with a weekend shooting in Palm Springs remained at large Monday afternoon.

Two victims, who have not been identified, went to a hospital on Sunday morning at 3 a.m. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The Palm Springs Police Department was made aware of the shooting and went to a house on the 400 block of Bon Air Drive in Palm Springs to investigate.

Officers were able to locate evidence of the shooting at the residence but were unable to locate a suspect.

The assault with a deadly weapon investigation is still underway. According to PSPD Sergeant Mike Casavan, the assault victims were uncooperative.

Police are still seeking the suspect.