Two people injured in crash on Highway 74 south of Palm Desert

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. - Two people are injured after a head-on collision on Highway 74 in Mountain Center, just south of Palm Desert.

The California Highway Patrol tells News Channel 3 the crash was reported at 4:38, and it involved a truck and a sedan.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

One person suffered moderate injuries while another suffered minor injuries.

We are told the wreckage is blocking traffic in both directions.

