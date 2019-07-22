Two people injured in crash on Highway 74 south of Palm Desert
Accident happened Sunday afternoon
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. - Two people are injured after a head-on collision on Highway 74 in Mountain Center, just south of Palm Desert.
The California Highway Patrol tells News Channel 3 the crash was reported at 4:38, and it involved a truck and a sedan.
Two people were taken to the hospital.
One person suffered moderate injuries while another suffered minor injuries.
We are told the wreckage is blocking traffic in both directions.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this accident.
