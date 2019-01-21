One victim dead, and a teen injured in Palm Springs shooting

Zeldas Shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- - Around 1:53 a.m. this morning Palm Springs Police Department recieved several calls about possible gun shots near 611 S. Palm Canyon in Palm Springs in the Zelda's nightclub shopping center.

According to a PSPD statement:

"Officers learned that two victims were struck by the gunfire. Both victims were driven to a local hospital where one of them was pronounced deceased.

The deceased victim has been identified as a 21 year old Hispanic Male Adult who is a resident of Desert Hot Springs and Arizona.

The second victim is a 14 year old Hispanic Male who resides in Desert Hot Springs. The second victim is listed in critical condition."

According to a PSPD statement, "When officers arrived they found evidence that a shooting did take place in the parking lot of The Sun Center where Zeldas Nightclub and many other businesses are located."

The statement said police arrived to a large crowd of people and reports of gunshots.

The crime scene was cleared up around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police and a forensics team spent hours working the area. The shopping center is back open and operating as normal.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PSPD at 760-323-8115. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can report what they saw by calling Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.