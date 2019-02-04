Five people die in small plane crash in Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Five people died Sunday in a small plane crash in Yorba LInda.

The crash happened just before 2:00 in the afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.



Two other people were injured, while at least one home caught fire.



We're told the plane nose-dived onto Canyon Drive.



Officials say there's no information so far regarding why the plane crashed.



There's no word on the condition of those injured.



The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.