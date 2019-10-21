News

Two people killed in Twentynine Palms collision

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 09:45 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:33 AM PDT

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - Two people were killed in a traffic collision Sunday night in Twentynine Palms. 

The collision happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Peterson Road.    

At least two air ambulances were called in to carry injured people from the scene to hospitals.

There was no word on any other injuries and no word on what caused the crash.
 


