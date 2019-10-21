Two people killed in Twentynine Palms collision
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - Two people were killed in a traffic collision Sunday night in Twentynine Palms.
The collision happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Peterson Road.
At least two air ambulances were called in to carry injured people from the scene to hospitals.
There was no word on any other injuries and no word on what caused the crash.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15