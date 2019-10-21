Two people killed in Twentynine Palms collision

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - Two people were killed in a traffic collision Sunday night in Twentynine Palms.

The collision happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Peterson Road.

At least two air ambulances were called in to carry injured people from the scene to hospitals.

There was no word on any other injuries and no word on what caused the crash.

