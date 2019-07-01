Two mobile homes burn in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - UPDATE at 6:42 a.m.: The second mobile home is estimated to have 50% damage, according to officials on scene. It is not livable at this time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

UPDATE at 5:39 a.m.: Cal Fire has confirmed in a tweet that the fire is contained. One mobile home has been completely destroyed by the fire, according to officials on scene. Two adults have been apparently displaced by the fire. American Red Cross is there to assist them. Imperial Irrigation District and Southern California Gas Company have been requested on site.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to Cal Fire, two double wide mobile homes are on fire in Thousand Palms.

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE - 33000 Blk Westchester Wy in Thousand Palms. Reported at 4:29 am. 2 Battalion Chiefs, 9 Engines, 1 Truck, 1 Breathing Support. Firefighters responded to multi reports of a fire at the above location. #WestchesterIncident — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 30, 2019

A residential structure fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Westchester Drive.

In a tweet, Cal Fire confirmed one mobile home is apparently fully involved in the fire. Another is 20% involved.

