Two men arrested for attempting to smuggle 31+ pounds of meth

SALTON CITY, Calif.- - Two U.S. citizens were taken into custody on suspicion of drug smuggling by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents near Salton City on Thursday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., a truck occupied by two men approached Border Patrol's Highway 86 immigration checkpoints. The vehicle, a Ford F-250, was waived along for secondary inspection after a canine detection team alerted to the vehicle during primary inspection.

After searching the vehicle further, agents discovered 30 sealed packages which were hidden behind the auxiliary tank in the truck bed.

The substance found in the packages was examined, and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The packages had a total weight of 31.53 pounds. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $78,825.

The driver of the vehicle was a 48-year-old man. No further information was given on the driver or passenger by Border Patrol.

The suspects, vehicle, and narcotics were transferred in Drug Enforcement Administration custody.