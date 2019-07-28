Two injured after hit-and-run in Palm Springs
Police detain driver
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Two people were seriously injured Saturday after what Palm Springs police are calling a hit and run.
It happened on North Calle Encillia and Andreas road just before 8 p.m. N. Calle Encilia from Andreas to Amado was closed at the time of the investigation but has since reopened.
Two people in the roadway were hit by a black Sedan and later taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Police tell News Channel 3 the driver initially fled the scene, but they were able to track them down.
Now, police say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.
