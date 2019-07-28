Two injured after hit-and-run in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Two people were seriously injured Saturday after what Palm Springs police are calling a hit and run.

It happened on North Calle Encillia and Andreas road just before 8 p.m. N. Calle Encilia from Andreas to Amado was closed at the time of the investigation but has since reopened.

Two people in the roadway were hit by a black Sedan and later taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Incident Type: Traffic collision

Today's Date: 07-27-2019

Current Time: 21:58:12

Address/Location: N. Calle Encilia / E. Andreas Road

Incident Details: At approximately 1952 hours, Palm Springs Police Department dispatch received a 911 ca https://t.co/L6LRJ0GL7Z — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) July 28, 2019

Police tell News Channel 3 the driver initially fled the scene, but they were able to track them down.

Now, police say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

