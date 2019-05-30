Two DSUSD teachers take top honors for Riverside County

Two DSUSD teachers take top honors for R

A big surprise for two local teachers selected out of 16,000 in Riverside County as "Teachers of the Year."

As Judy White, Superintendent of Riverside County's Office of Education swept into Jodi Fecera's classroom at Palm Desert Charter Middle School, Fecera was stunned into silence.

"We are so proud that you are the 2020 Riverside County Teacher of the year!" announced White.

21 year educator Jodi Fecera was named one of four Teachers of the Year for Riverside County in 2020.

Any response Fecera might have had was drowned out by near deafening applause by colleagues and students, attending her food and hospitality class Wednesday morning.

"I'm beyond shocked at this point in time because I'm extremely excited," said Fecera. "I need to call my Mom in Pennsylvania to let her know."

Fecera said she wasn't expecting the recognition.

"I thought we were just going to be making shortbread and some tea to dunk the shortbread in, so this has been quite the celebration."

Fecera, a 21 year educator, speaks French, is CERT certified in disaster preparedness, and "helps students overcome adversity and anxiety while converting them into role models for others through compassion and kindness," according to a release from the school district.

A few minutes later, and a few miles away, a second momentous announcement was made for Desert Sands Unified, as White interrupted a broadcast in progress at Indio High School.

"We have here Thomas Buck, the Riverside County Teacher of the Year!" gestured White, in front an audience of dozens of teachers and students.

"We were expecting a goodbye message to seniors, then the room got flooded...and it was really, really emotional and rewarding," said Buck, a media production instructor, who has spent nine years teaching.

" A lot of us got teary eyed," said Bexy Campos, one of Buck's students. "Because he's like a father figure to many of us. When we had nowhere to go, he gave us a sense of belonging, and this beautiful amazing program called 'IMPACT.'"

IMPACT, or Institute of Media Production Arts and Creative Technology "teaches digital literacy to 200 students each year," said Mary Perry, district spokesperson.

Both teachers expressed thanks to their colleagues, students and the district they say gives them the opportunity to do what they love.

"This is the best of both worlds," said Fecera. "To be able to teach, and experience my passion for cooking, and give that to the students as well."

"It's a massive effort," said Buck, "and I love being a part of this family."

Indio High School teacher Tom Buck learns he's been selected as one of four " Teachers of the Year " for Riverside County.

Two other educators from Riverside County were also chosen. The four teachers will represent the area for California Teacher of the Year honors.