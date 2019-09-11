Two dead after a shooting in a Palm Desert community

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM DESERT, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed two people are dead after a shooting in Palm Desert.

According to a tweet by RSO, deputies first received reports of a shooting at approximately 1:54 p.m. in the community of Desert Breezes, a gated community on the 43000 block of West Calle Las Brisas, near the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Washington Street.

Deputies arrived at the location and found two adults deceased at the scene. One adult male suspect is in custody, RSO confirmed.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

RSO officials have not officially called this a homicide at this time. No other information has been released so far, we have a crew on the way to scene to gather more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.