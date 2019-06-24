Two-day 'SoCal Cannabis Summit' opens Monday morning in Indio
Event includes tours of local cannabis businesses
INDIO, Calif. - A two-day event called the "Socal Cannabis Summit" opens Monday morning at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Organizers say the goal of the summit, put on by the City of Coachella is to "share ideas and unveil new opportunities in the growing billion dollar cannabis industry".
Monday, from 9:30 to 4:00, bus tours will take attendees on a tour around the valley, with stops planned at a number of cannabis cultivation sites and dispensaries, including locations in Coachella, Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.
"It's the first of its kind here in the city of Coachella, that brings together regulators from the state, local and county level," said Coachella Mayor pro tem Emmanuel Martinez.
Also Monday, at the Coachella Public Library from 2:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon, a free event open to the public will take place called "Compliance After Licensing".
On Tuesday, at Fantasy Springs, a series of speakers will take the stage, including Steve Deangelo, described as the "father of the legal industry".
Also, Lori Ajax,. California's "Chief of the Bureau of Cannabis Control", Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, and former NFL star Kyle Turley, talking about how he used CBD to treat football-related injuries.
Tuesday's events that are free and open to the public begin at 2:00 in the afternoon.
That includes the presentation by Kyle Turley, and access to the lobby and expo hall to meet with vendors and exhibitors.
Link: SoCal Cannabis Summit
