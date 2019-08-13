CHP Officer dead, two injured after shootout in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - A California Highway Patrol officer is dead, two other officers are injured, after a shootout with a suspect in Riverside.

According to our sister station KABC, the shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. at Eastridge Avenue and Box Springs Boulevard, just off of Interstate 215, in Riverside.

"From what we understand, the Highway Patrol conducted some kind of traffic stop and during that traffic stop, at some point, the suspect driver produced a weapon and fired upon that officer," said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

Police said a CHP officer had conducted a traffic stop and the suspect produced an assault rifle and began firing. Officers fired back.

Officials announced at around 7:30 p.m. the suspect was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Railsback said shortly after 6 p.m. two officers were hit, though the gravity of their wounds could not immediately be confirmed.

"One officer was transported to the county hospital in Moreno Valley in our (police) helicopter,'' Railsback told City News Service. "The other officer was taken to the hospital in a CHP unit.''

Railsback later added that a third officer was injured during the shootout.

CHP Riverside announced shortly after 8 p.m. one of the wounded officers had been pronounced dead.

According to KABC, family confirmed the fallen officer is 33-year-old André Moye Jr, a four-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol.

Railsback said the injuries to the two surviving officers are not believed to be life-threatening.

The family of the suspected gunman identified him as Beaumont resident Aaron Luther.

There were indications that several passers-by were hit by flying glass or "shrapnel'' during the gunfire, and Riverside Fire Department paramedics were searching for those parties in the area.

