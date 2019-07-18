Two CHP officers involved in traffic collision

INDIO, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol Officer was hospitalized Thursday morning following a collision in Indio

It happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. along the side of Interstate 10 eastbound just west of Monroe Street.

A statement says Nidia Figuroa-Hernandez, 39, of Chandler Arizona made an unsafe turn into a stopped CHP patrol unit parked on the roadside. Two officers were in the car at the time.

Figuroa-Hernandez was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6. She and an officer were both hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Another officer was not hurt.

The CHP says all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time, and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been involved.

Stay with news channel three for updates on this breaking news.