Two candidates qualify for Cathedral City council special election

Courtesy of Cathedral City

Cathedral City has announced the two qualified candidates in the special election to fill the empty council seat for District 1.

Shelley Kaplan & Rita Lamb were named as the two qualified candidates who will be on the ballot for a special election to fill the District 1 council seat left vacant after the death of Mayor Greg Pettis. This comes nearly two weeks after a nomination period for candidates closed.

Map of the Electoral Districts in Cathedral City

The special election will be held on August 27, 2019. It will be vote by mail only, there will be no polling places. Qualified voters will receive their ballots between July 29, 2019 and August 17, 2019.

Postage-paid envelopes will be provided for mailed ballot return. Ballots can be dropped off at Cathedral City City Hall. Voters will also be able to drop off their ballots at the Registrar of Voters Office at 224 Gateway Drive in Riverside.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters will be conducting this election for the city.

Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early. Voted ballots must be postmarked on or before August 27, 2019, and received within three days by the Registrar of Voters. City Hall and the Registrar of Voters Office will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 27, 2019, to receive ballots.

The last day to register to vote or transfer registration for this election is August 12.

The term for whoever wins will expire after the November 2020 election results have been certified by the Registrar of Voters Office and accepted by the City Council.

If you have questions, please contact the City Clerk's Office at 760 770-0322 or email tmartinez@cathedralcity.gov