Two bodies found after High Desert house fire, homicide investigation underway

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif;- - A homicide investigation is underway after two women's bodies were found following a house fire in the High Desert earlier this month.

On June 9 at 10:23 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the scene of a residential fire at a home on the 75600 block of Valle Vista Road in Twentynine Palms.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and later discovered the bodies of two women in the residence.

After an autopsy, the coroner determined that the victims, 67-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Linda Sayer and 48-year-old Twentynine Palms resident Sheila Sayer, died by homicide.

Investigators are not releasing details on how they were killed.

The incident is considered murder and arson investigation.

The investigation is active and are urging anyone with information about this incident Detective Tramayne Phillips with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Homicide detail at 909-387-3589 or the Sheriff's dispatch at 909-387-8313. To issue an anonymous tip, call 800-78-CRIME or go to WeTip.com.

#29 PALMS(Final): #SBCoFD units have extinguished the fire and will continue to do a thorough search of the structure. Corrected address is the 75500 block of Encanto Rd. SB Sheriff Arson & Bomb to assist with cause investigation. ^CP343 — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 10, 2019