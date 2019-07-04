Two arrested in connection with murder of woman near Coachella

Court Docs: Murder suspect shot victim b

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on the 82600 block of Avenue 54 near Coachella.

The body was found on the 82600 block of Avenue 53, near Monroe Street on June 25 at around 6:00 a.m. Avenue 53 was closed between Monroe Street and Jackson Street for much of the day as deputies investigated. The woman's body was found on the shoulder of the roadway.

The suspects, 29-year-old Maury Duarte of Indio and 24-year-old Alexis Daniel Rosas of San Diego were arrested in connection with the killing. According to county jail records, Maury and Rosas were both taken into custody on Monday at 10:30 p.m. at a location on Avenue 42 in Indio. Both are facing one count of murder with malice. They are slated to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday.

County jail records also show that Rosas faces one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of violation of state parole, a misdemeanor count of obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor count of making unauthorized paper money, and a misdemeanor identity theft count.

According to a felony complaint in the case sent to News Channel 3 by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Rosas reportedly fatally shot the victim because she was a witness of a crime.

The felony complaint expands on the allegation against Duarte, who reportedly harbored, concealed, and aided Rosas, knowing about the attempted murder.

The victim has been identified, but investigators are working to find family members before they officially release her positive identification.

Law enforcement remained on scene for at least 13 hours on the 25th.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found near Coachella, investigators on scene for 12 hours

The investigation is active; anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Investigator Bishop with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.