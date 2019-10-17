Two arrested for DUI after head-on Cathedral City crash
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Two alleged DUI drivers were arrested Wednesday night in Cathedral City after a crash near the intersection of Landau Boulevard and Ramon Road.
At 8:52 p.m., Cathedral City Police Department officers responded to a report of a head-on collision involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers found a pickup truck and a sedan that had collided, and after further investigation, determined that the drivers of both vehicles appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The drivers, 23-year-old Cathedral City resident Daniel Martinez and 48-year-old Cathedral City resident Cesar Velez-Mota, were arrested on suspicion of DUI, then transported to an area hospital for observation.
"This collision should serve as a reminder that there is no reason to take a risk and drive while impaired. You not only risk your own life, but also the other motoring public," read a post on the incident from CCPD's Facebook page. "There are several alternatives that are available to include, Uber, Lyft, Taxi or a designated driver. Please drink and celebrate responsibly. Unfortunately, these collisions are all too familiar."
No additional injuries were reported.
