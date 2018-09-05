Two arrested for allegedly running human sex trafficking ring

Human trafficking ring in Hemet

HEMET, Calif.- - Two men allegedly involved in a human sex trafficking ring that included multiple minors have been arrested in Hemet.

In January, the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, in cooperation with the Hemet Police Department, recovered two females involved in commercial sex trafficking in Hemet. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the two females were 15 and 18 years old.

Marvonte Dolberry, 22, was taken into custody and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in January for violations of pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a minor, oral copulation and unlawful sexual intercourse. Dolberry has remained in Sheriff's custody since his arrest.

Over the next couple of months, the RCAHT Task Force served multiple search warrants, obtained and reviewed additional evidence, and interviewed numerous additional victims and witnesses. Two additional suspects have been arrested and fourteen female sex trafficking victims have been identified. Ten of the fourteen victims are juveniles, the youngest being fifteen years of age at the time of the exploitation.

The additional suspects are identified as Daniel Simpson and Rodrick Morris, both from Hemet. Arrest warrants were issued for the pair in late June for multiple charges of human trafficking, human trafficking of a minor, pimping and pandering.

Morris, 24, was taken into custody by Hemet officers on August 12. He has been booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta where he is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

Simpson, 18, was taken into custody by deputies from the Perris Sheriff's Station on August 30. He has also been booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is also being held on $2,000,000 bail.

The news release revealed that investigators determined that Dolberry, Simpson, and Morris, were working together and ran a coordinated sex trafficking ring involving the fourteen victims that began in May of 2017. Dolberry's involvement ended with his arrest in January, and Simpson and Morris continued their criminal trafficking activities through June of 2018. The sex trafficking occurred extensively in the city of Hemet as well as in various locations in San Diego and Orange Counties. The additional investigation against Simpson and Morris revealed they controlled their victims through force and threats of violence.

The news release states that the victims were referred to counselors and victim advocates to help them recover from the exploitation they endured.

The investigation of this incident is continuing and it is believed there may be additional victims that have yet to be identified. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Deputy Sheriff Daniel Engels at (951) 955-1700 or via email at dengels@riversidesheriff.org.

