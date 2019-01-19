Two arrested following pursuit, vehicle matched description of Coachella shootings

Two arrested following pursuit, vehicle

INDIO, Calif.- - Two arrested after a police pursuit that ended in Indio.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just before 4 p.m., Gang Task Force officers in Indio spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle in the recent shootings in Coachella. Earlier today, authorities announced they were looking for a dark-colored Ford Ranger was seen heading south on Shady Lane after a shooting.

Offices attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to yield. A pursuit ensued and went through Coachella before ending near Gemini Street and Date Avenue in Indio.

Police activity on Gemini & Vargas I’m #Coachella. Gang task force on scene. Updates to come pic.twitter.com/QsF9FOgc3v — Lauren Coronado (@KESQLauren) January 19, 2019

Two males have been detained on suspicion of the shooting. An 18-year-old Hispanic male and a 16-year-old Hispanic male juvenile, RSO confirmed.

Authorities are currently conducting their investigation to officially determine if the suspects in the vehicle pursuit are related to the recent shooting in the city of Coachella earlier in the week.

Wednesday evening, a boy was shot at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Orchard Avenue in Coachella. The boy was hospitalized with major injuries. Witnesses say the boy was 14 years old.

Less than 24 hours later on Thursday, two boys were shot on the 85800 block of Avenida Grace in Coachella. Witnesses told Lauren Coronado that the victims were 14 and 15, respectively.

RSO confirmed there are no outstanding suspects in this vehicle pursuit. No one was injured and there was no threat to public safety.

