Twentynine Palms man arrested on charges for rape of a minor

James Schutte arrested on suspicion of rape

Posted: May 12, 2019 05:22 AM PDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 05:23 AM PDT

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - A 28-year-old Twentynine Palms man was arrested on charges related to the rape of a minor, plus charges for possibly selling drugs. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released Saturday that following a lengthy investigation, James Schutte was arrested on Wednesday at a home in the 6300 block of Isleta Road in Twentynine Palms. 

Investigators say he had been in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl for a year and a half. They say Schutte repeatedly assaulted and raped the victim. 

Detectives apparently found a large quantity of cocaine inside the home. Schutte was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail. 


