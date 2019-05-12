Twentynine Palms man arrested on charges for rape of a minor

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - A 28-year-old Twentynine Palms man was arrested on charges related to the rape of a minor, plus charges for possibly selling drugs.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released Saturday that following a lengthy investigation, James Schutte was arrested on Wednesday at a home in the 6300 block of Isleta Road in Twentynine Palms.

Investigators say he had been in a relationship with a 14-year-old girl for a year and a half. They say Schutte repeatedly assaulted and raped the victim.

Detectives apparently found a large quantity of cocaine inside the home. Schutte was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail.