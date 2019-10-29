Trucker involved in tour bus crash that killed 13 released from jail

Trucker involved in tour bus crash that

INDIO, Calif. - A truck driver who fell asleep behind the wheel of his big rig while it was parked along Interstate 10 before a tour bus crashed into the rear of the vehicle, killing 13, has been released from jail.

Bruce Guilford, 51, of Covington, Georgia, pleaded guilty to 42 felony and misdemeanor charges, including manslaughter, in August and was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement in the October 23, 2016 crash.

Copyright 2016 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

According to John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Guilford was released because he had enough credits for time served.

Guilford has been in jail since October 18, 2017.

The owner of the bus line, Teodulo Elias Vides, and a dozen passengers sitting near front of the bus were killed on impact. 31 people were also injured in the collision.

In February 2018, California Highway Patrol investigator Scott Parent testified that Guilford had violated numerous federal regulations, eschewing standards for mandatory sleeping breaks and maximum driving hours. Parent testified that Guilford drove in violation of those regulations nearly every day of his round trip from Eufaula, Alabama, to Salinas.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Guilford about two weeks before the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that both Guilford and Vides were both sleep-deprived.

Before the crash, CHP had conducted a traffic break to facilitate utility work on the I-10. Guilford and other motorists came to a standstill on the freeway, west of North Indian Canyon Drive, for five to 10 minutes while work got underway. Parent alleged that Guilford set his parking brake, then fell asleep as the traffic break was lifted and remained stopped for about a minute, until he was struck by the bus.

At 5:16 a.m., the bus crashed into the truck at 76 mph, Parent wrote.

The officer said video footage captured from CHP officers conducting the traffic break and surveillance from a nearby FedEx building captured the truck stationary on Interstate 10 as cars slowed, then drove around it.

Parent testified that in an interview with Guilford, the trucker said that before the crash, he'd been stopped for 25 to 30 minutes during the traffic break. Parent, who alleged that the truck was stopped for at most two minutes, said Guilford denied falling asleep.

Guilford was "not the party determined to be most at fault for this collision,'' but his falling asleep behind the wheel "was a substantial factor in the deaths of 13 individuals,'' Parent alleged in his declaration.

Interview with Guilford after the crash

NTSB investigators said Vides had also barely slept leading up to the wreck and crashed his bus into the truck at 76 mph despite having about 20 seconds to see the rig and take evasive action. An NTSB report released last fall said Vides had slept about four hours in the 35 hours preceding the crash.

NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt said, "In this crash, not one but two commercial vehicle drivers -- people who drive for a living -- were unable to respond appropriately to cues that other motorists did act on.''