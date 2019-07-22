Truck crash knocks out power for an hour for 1000+ SCE customers in Cathedral City
Second outage of the day for customers in area
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - UPDATE: 4:00 P.M. - The outage is now affecting 52 SCE customers.
***
A second power outage hit Southern California Edison customers in Cathedral City Monday afternoon, within an hour of a first unexpected outage.
It happened while temperatures in the area were above 100 degrees with roughly 30 percent humidity.
Cathedral City Firefighters on scene of the second outage, on Carey Road near Highway 111, told News Channel 3 the outage happened when a construction worker from AstroBuilders backed his truck into a power pole. The downed lines landed on top of the truck, trapping the driver inside.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle safety.
As of 2:00 p.m. 1,399 customers were without power. Power was expected to be restored to most customers from this incident by about 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Another outage hit the area of Ramon Road and Monte Vista around 1:30 p.m. Approximately 500 customers lost power when a transformer fell off a power pole into some brush behind a home, sparking a fire.
Stay with News Channel 3 for additional updates.
