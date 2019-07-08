Trona couple returns from vacation to find home damaged by quakes

070619 Trona

TRONA, Calif. - Among the homes that are damaged is the one owned by Marilyn Walker McKee and her husband Bill.

Parts of the chimney broke through the roof of the home, along with other structural damage to the place.

"When I looked up and saw the whole wall shaking, I thought the house was totaled," said Marilyn.

The McKees were vacationing in Washington state, and drove back to their home in Trona Friday morning, arriving at 11:00.

They had just finished cleaning up from Thursday's quake when the bigger quake hit Friday night.

"The dust and the insulation from the ceiling, it was flying all over the house," said Walker McKee

McKee says the couple won't begin making repairs to their 2,000 square foot home until sometime in September.

That's because, after spending a few nights in their RV, they'll get back on the road to finish their vacation, which will last through the Summer.

"There are all kinds of cracks, we're finding more and more cracks in the drywall," said Walker McKee.

However, other homeowners in the quake-damaged town are already looking to rebuild.

Marilyn says the house has not been professionally inspected yet, and she does not yet know if it will be red-tagged.

She does not yet have an estimate on the cost to repair the home.

