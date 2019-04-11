Trio arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

BANNING, Calif.- - Three suspects are behind bars after a Wednesday high-speed police chase in Banning.

Jacob Estrada, Selena Holmes, and Anthony Ramirez were arrested by Banning Police officers around 8:35 a.m.

At 8:27 a.m., officers were about to serve a felony arrest warrant for Estrada, 25, who is suspected of trying to run over a Banning Police officer while fleeing law enforcement in August. Estrada got in the backseat of a vehicle, driven by Ramirez, 21, and with Holmes, 30, in the front seat, according to a Banning Police Department news release.

Officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle and a pursuit followed. The vehicle hit speeds upwards of 90 miles per hour, ran multiple stop signs, and drove on the wrong side of the road during the chase. Ramirez lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Sunset Avenue.

Estrada bailed out on foot and was arrested a short time later after a pursuit. He was arrested on the 3100 block of Jefferson Street for an outstanding felony warrant.

Ramirez was arrested for felony evading, while Holmes was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

The suspects sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and were later booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is urged to contact the Banning Police Department at 951-922-3170.