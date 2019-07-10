Tribe launching environmental study for hockey arena project

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs is one step closer to welcoming a downtown arena.

On Wednesday, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians announced that it's in the process of preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on its proposed area project, which hopes to serve as the future home for an NHL farm team.

The preparation of an EIS is a key early hurdle needed for major construction projects. Previous Palm Springs projects have landed in hot water after straying from their EIS.

"The Agua Caliente Tribal Corporation, a federally chartered corporation of the Tribe, and Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries, are proposing to jointly develop a multi-sport and entertainment arena, just north of the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs," read an excerpt from the news release on the EIS.

The 300,000 square-foot project is expected to be built on a 16-acre plot of tribal land in downtown Palm Springs. The complex will include a "173,000 square-foot arena, a 35,000 square-foot practice facility, and 44,000 square feet for locker rooms and support facilities".

Ground is expected to be broken for the project as early as February 2020. The arena is projected to be open to the public in the fall of 2021, right in time for the start of the 2021-2022 American Hockey League season.

"This is a unique partnership that will forever change the face of sports and entertainment in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley," Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe wrote in the initial release announcing the project. "We are creating a healthy community gathering place for Coachella Valley families and visitors from around the world to celebrate, play and experience diverse entertainment opportunities in a state-of-the-art arena."

The Tribe is partnering with Oak View Group on the project but is taking point on the EIS because the complex will be on tribal landing.

The Oak View Group and Seattle owner David Bonderman submitted a joint application for the venue to host the American Hockey League's 32nd team, the minor league affiliate of the eventual Seattle NHL team. Palm Springs Arena

Oak View Group is leading and financing a $900 million+ project renovating and revamping Seattle's KeyArena, which will serve as the home for the NHL's 32nd franchise.

Live Nation entertainment is also on board as a 'strategic partner' for the arena, according to the news release on the project sent out by the tribe.