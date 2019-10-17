Trees and big rig catch fire on both sides of I-10 & Jefferson
Tamarisk trees and a big rig caught on fires on the westbound and eastbound sides of Interstate 10 and Jefferson Street.
A big rig carrying plastic bags caught on fire in the right shoulder of the I-10 Westbound between Jefferson Street and Washington, near the I-10 Automall.
The driver told News Channel 3 he was coming from Texas. He says that the big rig caught fire after he attempted to avoid a mattress on the road that was thrown over the Jefferson Overpass. The big rig ended up crashing into the right shoulder, where it caught on fire.
Trees across the lane caught on fire at the same time. Officials have not said whether the two incidents are directly related.
The California Highway Patrol has closed Westbound Country Club off the side of the highway. The road is expected to remain closed until at least 10:30 p.m.
Westbound I-10 just before Jefferson is down to one lane. Traffic remains backed up as of 9:15 p.m.
We have a crew at the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
