Transient accused of sexual assault of child

BANNING, Calif.- - The Banning Police Department arrested a man following allegations of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Ronald Stuart Wansor, 46, of Banning was arrested Wednesday afternoon on the 200 block of Apex Avenue in Banning.

Police had originally opened an investigation into Wansor on August 2015 after he was accused of inappropriately touching a minor on more than one occasion. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute as it was determined there was not enough evidence at that time to file former charges.

Banning detectives reopened the case in January 2019. Detectives were able to find evidence that Wansor engaged in lewd and lascivious acts on a child. With this evidence, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office filed formal charges against Wansor for lewd and lascivious acts on a child.

According to jail records, Wansor is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correction Center in Banning on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and furnishing marijuana to a minor. His bail has been set at $1,000,000. Wansor is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police say Wansor is currently a transient and has visited Banning, Beaumont, and Santa Monica over the past several months. The Banning Police Department is concerned there may be additional victims that have not come forward or have not reported the information to Law Enforcement.

The Banning Police Department asks anyone with additional information to contact the Banning

Police Department immediately at 951-922-3170.