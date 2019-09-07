Transgender Health and Wellness Center celebrates new location, more space

Transgender Health and Wellness Center c

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The Transgender Health and Wellness Center had an open house Friday evening, celebrating the opening of their newer and larger location. The center is now located at 35325 Date Palm Dr. in Suite 143 in Cathedral City.

As News Channel 3's Madison Weil reports, the center welcomes people from across the valley.

“It’s a blessing to see so many people in the community supporting the trans community," said Thomi Clinton, executive director. More than 100 people attended Friday night's open house event.

The center says the extra room will allow them to expand their programs and resources for the LGBTQ community -- ranging from health services to mental and emotional support.

“We have a thing called healthy rainbows that we started...which is about creating healthy family units with LGBTQ kids and their parents so they can have the tools they need to thrive and succeed," said Clinton.

“We also help them prepare for their gender confirmation here, we also do our name changes," said Angelina Love, administrative assistant.

The center also offers employment assistance, personal beauty and care...even clothing, toiletries and furniture for those in need.

The plans for the new space and future amenities were designed by Shannon Faye, who shared that her son is transgender. Showing News Channel 3 the design plans, she says her vision was to create a comfortable, calming and nurturing environment. “We have a mental wellness room and then we’ve got testing...and for this area we wanted to keep a residential layout so it feels comfortable and cozy for people in here," she said.

The center also unveiled a new mural inside called “Proud” designed by San Francisco resident artist Marconi Calindas and dedicated to Marsha P. Johnson, who led the historic Stonewall Riot in 1969.

“Our goal is to create a world where everyone can reach their potential," added Clinton.



