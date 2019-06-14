Traffic signal coming to Grapefruit Blvd & 62 Avenue

Intersection of Grapefruit and Ave 62

A new traffic signal is coming to the east valley at a notoriously dangerous intersection.

The traffic signal will replace the four-way stop signs at Grapefruit Boulevard and 62 Avenue this summer.

"This is a much-needed improvement for traffic safety in the eastern Coachella Valley, particularly at this intersection which warrants a traffic signal," said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "We hope the equipment upgrade and physical infrastructure prevents further tragedies from happening at this intersection. That requires drivers to be attentive and drive responsibly so that everyone can arrive to their destinations safely and get home to their families."

Throughout the years, there have been several deadly crashes at that intersection. In 2012 along there were six collisions at the intersection.

The Grapefruit Boulevard and 62nd Avenue Traffic Signal and Safety Lighting Project traffic signal and safety lighting project will also include installation of safety lighting and curb ramps as well as improvements to the crossing and signal coordination with the nearby railroad

The total cost of the project is $3.2 million. Construction will begin in July and is expected to take 3 months to complete. Roads will remain open as much as possible during construction.