Traffic backed up after accident on EB I-10 & Haugen Lehmann

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Traffic is backed up on Eastbound Interstate 10 west of Haugen Lehmann.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck with a fifth wheel attached to it is blocking lanes 2,3,&4, right next to the Haugen Lehmann exit.

Cal Fire says there are no injuries. Traffic is currently backed up to Cabazon.

A news crew is on its way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.