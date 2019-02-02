Traffic backed up after accident on EB I-10 & Haugen Lehmann
Traffic backed up to Cabazon
Traffic is backed up on Eastbound Interstate 10 west of Haugen Lehmann.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck with a fifth wheel attached to it is blocking lanes 2,3,&4, right next to the Haugen Lehmann exit.
Cal Fire says there are no injuries. Traffic is currently backed up to Cabazon.
A news crew is on its way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15