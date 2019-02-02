News

Traffic backed up after accident on EB I-10 & Haugen Lehmann

Traffic backed up to Cabazon

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 03:46 PM PST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 04:09 PM PST

Traffic is backed up on Eastbound Interstate 10 west of Haugen Lehmann.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck with a fifth wheel attached to it is blocking lanes 2,3,&4, right next to the Haugen Lehmann exit.

Cal Fire says there are no injuries. Traffic is currently backed up to Cabazon.

A news crew is on its way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


