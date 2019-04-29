TRAFFIC ALERT: Slow drive out of Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Motorists were dealing with lengthy traffic delays and backups south of Desert Hot Springs Monday morning.

A police dispatcher told KESQ News Channel 3 the back up was not due to any traffic collisions, but due to construction in the area.

Palm Drive was backed up for more than a mile southbound from just south of 20th Avenue toward Interstate 10. Mountain View Road was backed up from 20th Avenue to Varner Road. Varner Road was also backed up eastbound to the east toward Date Palm Drive.



