Gene Autry Trail closes at the wash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Gene Autry Trail closed to traffic Friday morning after being closed due to blowing sand and dust.

Indian Canyon Drive also remains closed to all traffic through the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs, according to Palm Springs Police.

The closure was reported at 12:32 a.m. this morning. Indian Canyon Drive shut down four and a half hours prior.

Windy conditions also may have been responsible led to an hour-long closure of Highway 111 heading out of Palm Springs this morning.